Tribunal slashes record UK fine against Deloitte over MG Rover

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A British tribunal has slashed a record 14 million pound ($20.5 million) fine on accountancy firm Deloitte in relation to work done for carmaker MG Rover Group, saying a key rule needed clarifying.

The case is being closely watched by auditors as it partly hinges on the need for accountants take the public interest into account in their work. Deloitte, one of the world’s top four accountants, had argued it was unclear what regulators meant by this.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which polices accounting firms in Britain, on Monday published the final report of an independent appeal tribunal that looked at the original sanctions against Deloitte and former partner Maghsoud Einollahi in relation to work done for MG Rover.

The company was put into administration in 2005 with debts of 1.4 billion pounds and the loss of 6,000 jobs.

Deloitte and Einollahi had acted as corporate finance advisers to the company and to its directors known as the “Phoenix Four” who bought it before its collapse into administration, a twin engagement the FRC said was a conflict of interest.

A tribunal had ruled in July 2013 that 13 allegations against Deloitte and Einollahi were proven and fined the accounting firm 14 million pounds, with Einollahi fined 250,000 pounds.

An appeal tribunal in January this year overturned eight of the 13 findings, leaving consideration of the sanctions until Monday, when it cut Deloitte’s fine to 3 million pounds but maintained a severe reprimand.

It also lowered the penalty against Einollahi to 175,000 pounds. He was originally banned from the industry but this has been downgraded to a severe reprimand.

“The appeal tribunal affirmed the need for accountants to act in the public interest and for accountants to take this into consideration in deciding whether to accept or continue an engagement,” the FRC said in a statement on Monday.

“However, it identified a lack of clarity in how accountants should discharge these responsibilities. The FRC and the profession are addressing this issue,” the FRC added.

Deloitte said reducing sanctions had not motivated its appeal. “We welcome the decision to overturn the exclusion of our former partner and accept the revised sanctions,” it said.