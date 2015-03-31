Dutch fund APG buys 5 pct of Italy's De Longhi for 153 mln euros

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management NV has paid 153 million euros ($165 million) for 5 percent of De Longhi SpA, the Italian small appliance maker said, in the latest sign of foreign investor interest in Italian assets.

De Longhi Industrial, the holding company that controls De Longhi, was approached by the pension fund about the purchase, its chairman Roberto Santagostino told Reuters.

“They have policy of diversifying on international markets by taking minority stakes with a long-term investment strategy,” he said, adding he did not know if the fund would raise its stake.

APG was not immediately available for comment.

After the purchase, APG, which already had a small stake in De Longhi, owns 6.3 percent in the group, while De Longhi Industrial has 62 percent.

APG paid 20.468 euros a share, Santagostino said, equal to a 2.2 percent discount over the stock’s closing price on Monday.

De Longhi shares, which had risen to a record 21.47 euros earlier this month, were down 1.8 percent at 20.40 euros by 1321 GMT. ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)