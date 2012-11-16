FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

De'Longhi main shareholder places 8 pct at 9.5 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The main shareholder of De‘Longhi said on Thursday it had completed a placement of an 8 percent stake in the Italian domestic appliance maker at a price of 9.5 euros per share.

In a statement, De Longhi Soparfi said it had placed 11.96 million shares for a total of 113.6 million euros ($145.3 million), leaving it with a 67 percent stake in the company.

BofA Merrill Lynch handled the sale.

At 0921 GMT, the shares were traded at 10.04 euros, down 4.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)

