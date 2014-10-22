FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Delphi Automotive looking to sell thermal unit for $1 bln - Bloomberg
October 22, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Delphi Automotive looking to sell thermal unit for $1 bln - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Delphi spokeswoman comment in last paragraph)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc is looking to sell its business that makes heating and cooling systems for cars, and will seek as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Delphi has approached companies including French automotive supplier Valeo SA and South Korea's Halla Holdings Corp and is planning to meet with potential buyers this week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1vNB2o6)

Delphi, which is working with a financial adviser on the sale, could use the sale proceeds to bolster its core areas including electronics, safety systems or engines and transmission technologies, Bloomberg reported.

Delphi spokeswoman Claudia Tapia said the company did not comment on speculation or rumors. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

