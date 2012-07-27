FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delphi $972 mln buy of FCI's car unit cleared in EU
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 27, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Delphi $972 mln buy of FCI's car unit cleared in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc won EU regulatory clearance on Friday to buy FCI Group’s motorised vehicles unit (FCI MVL) for about $972 million from private equity firm Bain Capital.

The European Commission said its investigation found no competition concerns because the purchase would not change the structure of the market.

“The Commission’s investigation found that they have a moderate combined market share and a number of credible competitors remain active in this market,” the EU executive said in a statement.

The acquisition of FCI MVL, which makes connectors that link different parts of an airbag, will add Asian car makers Nissan Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co to Delphi’s customer base.

Its other clients include Ford Motor, General Motors , Volkswagen Group and Toyota Motor Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.