EU clears Mahle purchase of Delphi's air conditioning business

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved Germany’s Mahle Behr’s proposed acquisition of the thermal systems business of U.S. auto supplier Delphi.

The Commission said it had concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the merged entity would continue to face a number of strong competitors and because Delphi Thermal is not a close competitor of Mahle.

Mahle agreed to buy Delphi’s air conditioning business in February for about $727 million. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)