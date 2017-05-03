By Antony Currie
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delphi is going where
carmakers can only dream of driving. The $23 billion parts maker
is spinning off its powertrain unit to focus on connected and
autonomous vehicle technology. These fast-growing, higher-margin
businesses will sport a top-tier multiple even if car sales
slow. The likes of Ford and General Motors don’t
have the luxury of following Delphi’s lead.
Like other suppliers, Delphi Automotive already
trades at a premium to its customers. Before announcing its
breakup plan on Wednesday, the company, headquartered in
Gillingham, England, commanded a multiple of 12 times this
year’s estimated earnings. Only Toyota of the major
carmakers makes it into double digits, but still falls shy.
The lofty valuation is a consequence of running businesses
with better margins. Ford and GM, for example, are hitting the
ball out of the park if their pre-tax margin reaches 7 percent.
Delphi’s was 9.4 percent in the first quarter and may exceed
12.5 percent for the rest of the year, according to analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
The powertrain business is a relative laggard, though, which
is why Delphi is spinning it off to shareholders. The unit’s
adjusted operating margin is 2 percentage points lower than the
electronics divisions the parent is keeping. Those operations
also have more scope to grow revenue and boost returns as
they’re in the most fast-paced part of the industry. That, of
course, also means there’s a lot of competition – from GM to
Uber, Alphabet and Apple.
In outlining the split on Wednesday, Delphi boss Kevin Clark
played up the increased focus each of the two new management
teams would have as separate companies more than the immediate
benefit to shareholders. Even so, investors added nearly a tenth
to Delphi’s value, raising its multiple above 13 times earnings.
Virtually all carmakers have their own connected and
autonomous driving units and investments. Some might even hold
more value than Delphi’s. Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields, for
example, is targeting margins of 20 percent. Trouble is, they’re
too small a part of the overall business – and too integral to
their hopes of transforming from carmakers into what Fields
calls mobility companies – to stand on their own anytime soon.
For now, that leaves Delphi’s customers only watching as it
speeds off.
- Delphi Automotive on May 3 said it is planning to spin off
its powertrain business. The move will leave the parent company
with two businesses focused on advanced connectivity, autonomy
and mobility: electrical/electronic architecture; and
electronics and safety.
- The business to be spun off to shareholders, which will be
named Powertrain, accounted for $4.5 billion of the company’s
revenue in 2016 and sported an adjusted operating margin of 11.5
percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent.
- The top line for the advanced connectivity, autonomy and
mobility businesses last year was $12 billion, with an adjusted
operating margin of 13.6 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin
of 17.6 percent.
- Delphi also on May 3 reported first-quarter net income
from continuing operations of $335 million. Excluding one-off
items, earnings per share of $1.59 beat the consensus estimate
of sell-side analysts of $1.46 a share.
