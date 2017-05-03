NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delphi is going where carmakers can only dream of driving. The $23 billion parts maker is spinning off its powertrain unit to focus on connected and autonomous vehicle technology. These fast-growing, higher-margin businesses will sport a top-tier multiple even if car sales slow. The likes of Ford and General Motors don’t have the luxury of following Delphi’s lead.

Like other suppliers, Delphi Automotive already trades at a premium to its customers. Before announcing its breakup plan on Wednesday, the company, headquartered in Gillingham, England, commanded a multiple of 12 times this year’s estimated earnings. Only Toyota of the major carmakers makes it into double digits, but still falls shy.

The lofty valuation is a consequence of running businesses with better margins. Ford and GM, for example, are hitting the ball out of the park if their pre-tax margin reaches 7 percent. Delphi’s was 9.4 percent in the first quarter and may exceed 12.5 percent for the rest of the year, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

The powertrain business is a relative laggard, though, which is why Delphi is spinning it off to shareholders. The unit’s adjusted operating margin is 2 percentage points lower than the electronics divisions the parent is keeping. Those operations also have more scope to grow revenue and boost returns as they’re in the most fast-paced part of the industry. That, of course, also means there’s a lot of competition – from GM to Uber, Alphabet and Apple.

In outlining the split on Wednesday, Delphi boss Kevin Clark played up the increased focus each of the two new management teams would have as separate companies more than the immediate benefit to shareholders. Even so, investors added nearly a tenth to Delphi’s value, raising its multiple above 13 times earnings.

Virtually all carmakers have their own connected and autonomous driving units and investments. Some might even hold more value than Delphi’s. Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields, for example, is targeting margins of 20 percent. Trouble is, they’re too small a part of the overall business – and too integral to their hopes of transforming from carmakers into what Fields calls mobility companies – to stand on their own anytime soon. For now, that leaves Delphi’s customers only watching as it speeds off.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Delphi Automotive on May 3 said it is planning to spin off its powertrain business. The move will leave the parent company with two businesses focused on advanced connectivity, autonomy and mobility: electrical/electronic architecture; and electronics and safety.

- The business to be spun off to shareholders, which will be named Powertrain, accounted for $4.5 billion of the company’s revenue in 2016 and sported an adjusted operating margin of 11.5 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent.

- The top line for the advanced connectivity, autonomy and mobility businesses last year was $12 billion, with an adjusted operating margin of 13.6 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.6 percent.

- Delphi also on May 3 reported first-quarter net income from continuing operations of $335 million. Excluding one-off items, earnings per share of $1.59 beat the consensus estimate of sell-side analysts of $1.46 a share. (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)