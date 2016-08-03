FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delphi Automotive narrowly beats profit estimates for quarter
August 3, 2016

Delphi Automotive narrowly beats profit estimates for quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its revenue grew in North America, Europe and Asia but fell in South America.

It earned $1.59 per share in the first quarter, excluding special items, compared with expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $1.55 per share. Revenue of $4.21 billion was near expectations of $4.22 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
