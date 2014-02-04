Delphi posts strong quarterly profit, but outlook disappoints

DETROIT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as demand rose in Asia and North America, but the auto parts maker offered a forecast for the current quarter below Wall Street’s expectations.

Net income in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $298 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with $136 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.12 a share, 8 cents more than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

For the first quarter, Delphi said it expected to earn $1.04 to $1.08 a share before one-time items on revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.19 a share on revenue of $4.36 billion.