Delphi Automotive profit beats, sees 4th-qtr below estimates
November 1, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Delphi Automotive profit beats, sees 4th-qtr below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on lower costs but the company forecast current-quarter results below analysts’ expectations.

Delphi, a former unit of General Motors Co, said the fourth-quarter outlook reflects cuts in European production and expected unfavorable exchange rates.

The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 79 cents to 89 cents per share, on revenue of $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 99 cents per share, on revenue of $3.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Delphi said earnings attributable to the company rose to $269 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $266 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $3.66 billion.

Costs fell 7 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share, on revenue of $3.76 billion.

