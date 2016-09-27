FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Delta plans regional-jet purchase for up to $2.3 bln - Bloomberg
September 27, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Delta plans regional-jet purchase for up to $2.3 bln - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy larger regional jets with a list value of up to $2.3 billion if it can get its pilots' union to accept an overhaul of the small-plane fleet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The airline wants the option of adding as many as 50 more planes in the 70- to 76-seat range, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo sent to the pilots.

Delta may eliminate the smaller planes from its fleet without giving a timeline, the report said. (bloom.bg/2cIo5Jt)

The pilots' union has objected to any additional 70- or 76-seat jets being flown by Delta's regional affiliate airlines, Bloomberg reported.

Delta was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

