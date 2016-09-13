U.S. probe: excessive thrust to blame in 2015 Delta runway accident

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday faulted a Delta Air Lines pilot in a March 2015 incident in which a Boeing MD-88 veered off the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in minor injuries to 29 passengers.

The report said the pilot's use of excessive reverse thrust during landing led a loss of directional control and the passenger jet's departure from the snow covered runway.

The report also said the flight and cabin crews did not conduct a timely or an effective evacuation of the plane for a number of reasons, including the fact that damage to the aircraft resulted in the loss of the interphone and public address system, which delayed an announcement to evacuate the aircraft.