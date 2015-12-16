FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta says nabbed deal from Boeing for 40 planes
December 16, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Delta says nabbed deal from Boeing for 40 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it ordered 40 single-aisle jets from planemaker Boeing Co at “more compelling economics” than a similar order it canceled this summer.

In a news release, Delta said it ordered 20 new Boeing 737-900ER jets and 20 Embraer SA E190 planes that were in Boeing’s possession, aimed at reducing the airline’s use of smaller aircraft that it contracts regional carriers to fly. Earlier this year, Delta scrapped plans to buy 60 narrow-body jets from Boeing, including the E190s, after its pilots rejected a tentative contract proposal.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

