Delta no longer plans on 60 Boeing orders due to pilot vote - CEO
July 15, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Delta no longer plans on 60 Boeing orders due to pilot vote - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc no longer plans to purchase 20 used and 40 new single-aisle aircraft from the Boeing Co now that its pilots rejected a tentative contract proposal, according to Delta’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson.

“Those orders will be canceled,” Anderson said on an investor call Wednesday. Delta earlier said that if pilots approved the deal, it would place orders for the aircraft so it can replace other planes scheduled to retire through 2019. Boeing had been trying to finalize an agreement to sell the jets to Delta for months. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

