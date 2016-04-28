FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier jet order does not change Ottawa's stance on aid -source
April 28, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Bombardier jet order does not change Ottawa's stance on aid -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 28 (Reuters) - A big order by Delta Airlines Inc for Bombardier Inc jets does not change the Canadian government’s stance on whether to meet the planemaker’s request for financial aid, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Canadian government’s focus has always been on the long-term viability of the Quebec-based company and Canada’s aerospace sector, not on a single deal, said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)

