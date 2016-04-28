Delta says pricing, economics was key to choosing Bombardier jets

MONTREAL, April 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc weighed both the pricing and overall economics of Bombardier’s CSeries line before deciding to order 75 of the narrowbody jets, the U.S. carrier’s incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Thursday.

Bastian said the Quebec government’s decision to invest n the CSeries last year gave the U.S. airline more confidence to choose the jets, adding that it “brings Bombardier in as the third competitor into the mainline aircraft market place with Boeing and Airbus. And we are thrilled to be able to have that choice in the marketplace.” (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Paul Simao)