Delta CEO says mulling purchase of Bombardier CSeries jets
January 19, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Delta CEO says mulling purchase of Bombardier CSeries jets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc is considering whether to purchase Bombardier’s CSeries aircraft, the carrier’s chief executive said Tuesday, in what could be a headline-grabbing win for the planemaker’s new flagship jet.

Canada’s Bombardier is hoping to find a major customer to give momentum to the single-aisle CSeries as the jet prepares to enter service after delays and cash problems.

Larger rival Boeing Co already looks well placed to snatch at least part of a deal for about 30 small jets from United Continental Holdings Inc, worth around $2 billion at list prices.

“We actually think at the right price it’s quite a competitive airplane, particularly given the engine technology,” Delta’s Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on the airline’s quarterly conference call with investors. “We’re taking a very serious look at it.”

Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, previewed the jet in late December at its Atlanta headquarters. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
