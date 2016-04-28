Delta throws Bombardier a lifeline with deal to buy 75 CSeries

April 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday said it ordered 75 CSeries CS100 planes from Bombardier Inc , throwing a lifeline to a new aircraft program that is years late and billions of dollars over budget. The widely anticipated order marks a turning point for Canada's Bombardier as it strives to break into the fleets of top airlines globally and serve a niche market for 100-seat planes that larger rivals Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE have neglected. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)