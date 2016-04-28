FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta throws Bombardier a lifeline with deal to buy 75 CSeries
April 28, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Delta throws Bombardier a lifeline with deal to buy 75 CSeries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday
said it ordered 75 CSeries CS100 planes from Bombardier Inc
, throwing a lifeline to a new aircraft program that is
years late and billions of dollars over budget.
    The widely anticipated order marks a turning point for
Canada's Bombardier as it strives to break into the fleets of
top airlines globally and serve a niche market for 100-seat
planes that larger rivals Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE
 have neglected. 

 (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)

