May 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said its board approved a new $5 billion share buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend to 13.5 cents per share from 9 cents.

The two programs are expected to return more than $6 billion to shareholders through 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)