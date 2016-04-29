Delta to buy 5 pct of iris-scanning company CLEAR to speed up airport security

ATLANTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy a 5 percent stake in biometric technology company CLEAR to deploy fingerprinting and iris identification services at major U.S. airports and speed up security lines, Delta’s incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on Friday.

Delta said in a separate news release that it is still finalizing details that it will share with customers. Airlines such as American Airlines Group Inc have taken issue with staffing levels at the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, which has led to longer airport security wait times in the United States. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)