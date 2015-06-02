FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta lowers unit revenue forecast on last-minute U.S. business travel
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Delta lowers unit revenue forecast on last-minute U.S. business travel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday lowered its forecast for unit revenue this quarter as U.S. domestic business tickets booked near customer travel dates yielded less money per mile than the carrier expected.

The Atlanta-based airline said it estimates passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to planes’ carrying capacity and travel distance, to decline 4 to 5 percent this quarter. This revises its earlier forecast of a 2 to 4 percent drop. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.