Delta Air Lines sees smaller unit revenue decline in 4th qtr

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc, the third-largest U.S. carrier, on Tuesday said it expected unit revenues for the just-ended fourth quarter were slightly better than it forecast last month.

Delta said passenger revenue per available seat mile, which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, fell about 1.5 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, compared to a forecast three weeks ago of a decline around 2 percent. A strong U.S. dollar has lowered the value of foreign sales in dollar terms, driving 2 percentage points of the decline, Delta said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)