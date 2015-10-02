FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta says Q3 unit revenue down 4.5-5.5 pct
October 2, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Delta says Q3 unit revenue down 4.5-5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said its unit revenue declined by between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent in the third quarter ended September, hurt by the strong dollar, lower surcharges in international markets, and lower domestic yields.

Delta had earlier forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, would decline by between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the quarter.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

