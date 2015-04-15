FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Air Lines expects refinery to make about $80 million this quarter - CFO
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines expects refinery to make about $80 million this quarter - CFO

Jeffrey Dastin

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc expects its subsidiary Monroe Energy to make about $80 million in the second quarter as North American consumption remains high, its Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call.

The Philadelphia-area refinery earned $86 million this quarter, up from a loss of $41 million a year earlier.

“The improvement was... driven by an increase in North American consumption, a continued favorable crack spread environment and increased throughput,” Jacobson said.

Delta forecast about $650 million in fuel hedge losses in the second quarter and an average fuel price of $2.35 to $2.40 per gallon, he said. The Atlanta-based carrier expects to pay on average between $2.00 and $2.05 per gallon for fuel in second part of the year. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
