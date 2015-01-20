FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Air Lines sees fuel costs at $2.25 to $2.35 per gallon for 2015
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines expects to pay on average $2.25 to $2.35 per gallon of jet fuel for 2015, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during the company’s earnings call Tuesday.

The estimate is far below the Atlanta-based carrier’s adjusted fuel expense for 2014, which was an average $2.87 per gallon. In an earlier release on Tuesday, Delta reported that lower fuel prices will result in more than $2 billion in fuel savings compared to 2014.

Company shares rose about 3.99 percent to $47.67. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alden Bentley)

