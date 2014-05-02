FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AP business editor resigns to run communications for Delta Air Lines
May 2, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-AP business editor resigns to run communications for Delta Air Lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Delta statement)

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Kevin Shinkle, global business editor for the Associated Press, has resigned to oversee communications for Delta Air Lines Inc.

The news was first announced in an internal AP memo seen by Reuters.

Shinkle, 48, will become Delta’s chief communications officer on May 7, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson, the airline said in a statement.

Shinkle, who joined the AP in 2008 and became global business editor last October, could not be reached for comment.

Shinkle has “shown an ability and willingness to embrace technology to evolve business practices for success in today’s world,” Anderson said in the statement.

Separately on Friday, Delta said consolidated passenger unit revenue jumped 6 percent in April.

The AP said in the internal memo that given Shinkle’s position overseeing coverage of Delta and related businesses, he would resign effective Friday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom Brown)

