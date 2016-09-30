FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta, pilots negotiators reach deal for new contract
September 30, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Delta, pilots negotiators reach deal for new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc and its pilots union have reached an agreement in principle for a new contract that has been more than a year in the making, the parties said Friday.

The deal, reached with the help of U.S. federal mediators, still requires the approval of union leaders before it can become a so-called "tentative agreement," which pilots can vote to ratify or reject. Some 65 percent of voting pilots turned down the last tentative agreement in July 2015. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

