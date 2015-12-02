Delta Air Lines sees unit revenue rise in November

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it earned more per mile in November than a year ago, marking the first time in months it has seen unit revenue rise.

Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said passenger revenue per available seat mile increased 1.5 percent, including a 2-point benefit from the timing of the peak travel period around Thanksgiving. Earlier moves to shrink international flight capacity also helped, lowering the impact that the strong U.S. dollar and Nov. 13 attacks in Paris may have had on travel demand.