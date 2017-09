Dec 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said it expects fuel costs at current market prices to benefit 2015 profit by $1.7 billion.

Fuel prices are expected to fall 70 cents per gallon to $2.10-$2.20 next year, the carrier said on Thursday. (bit.ly/12QLBeO) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)