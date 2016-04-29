Delta Air sees chance for equity partners to cooperate more - incoming CEO

ATLANTA, April 29 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc sees opportunities for the airlines in which it owns equity stakes to cooperate more in the next five years, Delta’s incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on Friday.

Delta owns stakes in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV and Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. Bastian said Delta remains committed to SkyTeam, a global airline marketing alliance, but there separately would be a chance for these specific airlines to cooperate more. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)