FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines and pilots' union file for mediation
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Delta Air Lines and pilots' union file for mediation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines and its pilots’ union have filed for federal mediation after failing to come to an agreement on a tentative contract, the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) said on Thursday.

The National Mediation Board will assume control of the process and a federal mediator will take control of the calendar and oversee negotiations, ALPA said.

Delta pilots in July rejected a tentative contract agreement, which would have increased hourly pay by 8 percent upon signing.

ALPA re-engaged Delta Air Lines management in contract negotiations in December. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.