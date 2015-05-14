FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines' refinery has stopped importing West African oil - CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines' refinery has stopped importing West African oil - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc’s refinery Monroe Energy has stopped importing crude oil from West Africa, the airline’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Thursday during a transportation conference that was webcast.

The Philadelphia-area refinery instead takes its supply from U.S. and some Canadian sources, “dramatically” lowering its transportation costs, Jacobson said. The refinery, forecast to earn about $80 million in the second quarter, is benefiting fully from the U.S. shale oil boom, he said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.