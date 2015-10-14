FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air beats 3rd-qtr profit estimate, expects unit rev drop
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Delta Air beats 3rd-qtr profit estimate, expects unit rev drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit that topped analysts’ expectations, and IT forecast that unit revenue would decline in the fourth quarter year-over-year, although less than it has dropped in the prior two quarters.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $1.32 billion in the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.38 billion, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.71, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta forecast that unit revenue would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.