Delta Air beats 3rd-qtr profit estimate, expects unit rev drop

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit that topped analysts’ expectations, and IT forecast that unit revenue would decline in the fourth quarter year-over-year, although less than it has dropped in the prior two quarters.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $1.32 billion in the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.38 billion, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.71, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta forecast that unit revenue would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)