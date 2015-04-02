FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines unit revenue fell 1.5 percent in 1st qtr from currency impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said Thursday that first-quarter unit revenue dropped as a stronger dollar hurt international demand and domestic bookings fell short of its expectations.

The Atlanta-based carrier said unit revenue in the first quarter through March declined 1.5 percent year-over-year. It also said it expects a quarterly operating margin of 11.5 percent excluding $300 million of early fuel hedge settlements, within the range of prior guidance of 11 to 13 percent.

“The impact from currency fluctuations grew through the quarter, and additional domestic strength in March did not materialize to the extent expected,” Delta said in a filing. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin)

