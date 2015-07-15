FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Air beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates, expects unit rev drop
July 15, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Delta Air beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates, expects unit rev drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit that topped analysts’ expectations but forecast a drop in unit revenue for the third quarter as the carrier continued to see weaker demand abroad due to the strong U.S. dollar.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $1.49 billion in the last quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.03 billion, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile would decline between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

