Delta Air misses 4th-qtr expectations, sees unit rev decline
January 19, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air misses 4th-qtr expectations, sees unit rev decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit slightly below analysts’ expectations and forecast that passenger unit revenue will continue to decline in early 2016 amid “international volatility” and currency pressures.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $980 million in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, it grew profit by 43 percent to $926 million, or $1.18 per diluted share. Analysts on average estimated Delta would earn about $928 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Delta also said its passenger revenue as measured against flight capacity would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York

