Delta Air misses 4th-qtr expectations, sees unit rev decline

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit slightly below analysts’ expectations and forecast that passenger unit revenue will continue to decline in early 2016 amid “international volatility” and currency pressures.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $980 million in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, it grew profit by 43 percent to $926 million, or $1.18 per diluted share. Analysts on average estimated Delta would earn about $928 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Delta also said its passenger revenue as measured against flight capacity would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016.