FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air profit tops expectations; smaller unit revenue decline seen
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Delta Air profit tops expectations; smaller unit revenue decline seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations and forecast a smaller decline in passenger unit revenue for the spring, promising to change its fall flight capacity if necessary to improve the measure.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $946 million in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, profit nearly tripled to $1.03 billion, or $1.32 per diluted share. Analysts on average estimated Delta would earn about $1 billion, or $1.30 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Delta also said its passenger revenue as measured against flight capacity would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 4.6 percent drop in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.