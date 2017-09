Oct 16 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc’s quarterly profit fell 74 percent to $357 million, partly due to a jump in operating expenses.

Operating revenue increased 6.6 percent rise to $11.18 billion in the third quarter ended Sept 30, helped by strong U.S. business and leisure travel.

Traffic increased 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)