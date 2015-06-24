FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest grants Delta temporary right to keep Dallas flights
June 24, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Southwest grants Delta temporary right to keep Dallas flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co has agreed to make room temporarily for rival Delta Air Lines Inc in its gates at Dallas Love Field Airport, while the carriers await a long-term resolution of their dispute in court, a Delta spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The agreement averts potential havoc for customers, with a gate-sharing arrangement between the carriers originally set to expire on July 6. The two airlines had scheduled overlapping flights from identical gates at the space-constrained airport. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

