Delta flight attendants demand vote on whether to unionize

Jan 13 (Reuters) - About 60 percent of Delta Air Lines flight attendants have demanded a vote on whether they should unionize, the first step toward an election supervised by a federal agency.

On Tuesday cards that called for a vote, signed by nearly 12,000 of Delta’s 20,000 flight attendants, were filed with the National Mediation Board, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said in a statement.

A simple majority is enough to require the board to act. The federal agency is expected to order an election within four to six weeks, the union said.

A vote to join the IAM could bring tough bargaining to the Atlanta-based carrier. Delta workers lack union representation, except for pilots and dispatchers, bucking the norm in one of the most unionized U.S. industries, government data show.

“While we respect our employees’ right to decide whether unionization is best for them, Delta flight attendants have already rejected union representation three times since 2002,” Delta’s senior vice president of In-Flight Service Allison Ausband said in an emailed statement.

“With membership having declined steeply it’s no surprise (the IAM) is eager to secure a big-business deal of potentially $12 million annually in new revenue from our flight attendants’ paychecks,” she noted.

Profit-sharing and pay raises offered by Delta’s management have staved off some employee efforts to unionize in the past, with several work groups at Delta rejecting bids to join IAM in the last decade.

If flight attendants unionize, no dues would be paid until they ratified a new contract, IAM spokesman James Carlson said, adding that the benefits of a union-backed contract would far outweigh any costs.

A ballot is likely to give flight attendants the option of joining the IAM, writing in a union candidate or opting against a union, Carlson said.

