a year ago
Delta Air Lines to cancel nearly 250 flights on Tuesday
August 9, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Delta Air Lines to cancel nearly 250 flights on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it was cancelling nearly 250 flights on Tuesday as it looks to restore operations after a power outage hit its computer systems on Monday, causing the cancellation of about 1,000 flights.

"We were able to bring our systems back on line and resume flights within a few hours yesterday but we are still operating in recovery mode," Delta said in a statement on Tuesday.

An outage hit Delta's computer systems on Monday, grounding planes and stranding passengers of one of the world's largest carriers at airports around the globe.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
