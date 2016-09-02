Sept 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said its revenue for August was reduced by about $100 million due to an outage that led to cancellations of 2,300 flights over three days.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), a key measure of an airline's performance that measures sales against flight capacity, declined 9.5 percent in August from a year earlier.
The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said last month that the power outage had hit its computer systems, leading to the flight cancellations.
Delta in July forecast a drop of 4 percent to 6 percent in PRASM for the third quarter ending September. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
