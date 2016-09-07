FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Delta Air lowers profit margin forecast after outage
September 7, 2016

Delta Air lowers profit margin forecast after outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc has lowered its operating profit margin forecast for the third quarter after a power outage in August forced it to cancel 2,300 flights over a three-day period, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it expected a margin of between 18 percent and 19 percent, compared with a prior outlook of 19 percent to 21 percent. The outage and efforts that followed reduced the airline's quarterly pretax income by $150 million, the company said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
