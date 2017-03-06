FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Delta Air expects key revenue metric at low end of forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

Delta Air expects key revenue metric at low end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast in the first quarter ending March, and the airline cut its operating margin outlook.

The No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic forecast passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be about flat in the quarter, compared with the flat to up 2 percent the company had estimated earlier.

Delta Air said operating margin will increase in the range of 10-11 percent, down from a rise of 11-13 percent it previously expected. (bit.ly/2msPAf6) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.