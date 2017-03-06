Delta Air expects key revenue metric at low end of forecast

March 6 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast in the first quarter ending March, and the airline cut its operating margin outlook.

The No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic forecast passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be about flat in the quarter, compared with the flat to up 2 percent the company had estimated earlier.

Delta Air said operating margin will increase in the range of 10-11 percent, down from a rise of 11-13 percent it previously expected. (bit.ly/2msPAf6) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)