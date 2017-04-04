FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 5 months ago

Delta Air cuts forecast for key revenue metric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday lowered its forecast for a closely watched revenue metric, citing slower-than-expected improvement in average fares for flights booked at the last minute.

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - to fall about 0.5 percent in the first quarter ended March. (bit.ly/2oVfqGu)

The airline had previously expected first-quarter passenger unit revenue to be about flat.

Delta's shares were down 1.1 percent at $45.80 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

