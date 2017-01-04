FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Delta Air Lines forecasts smaller drop in key revenue measure
January 4, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 8 months ago

REFILE-Delta Air Lines forecasts smaller drop in key revenue measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to 'Wednesday' from 'Thursday' in the first paragraph)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue measure, than it had previously forecast.

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be down 2.5-3.0 percent for the current quarter, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 3 percent. (bit.ly/2j98WW0) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

