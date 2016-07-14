FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Air profit tops expectations; growth curbs planned
July 14, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Delta Air profit tops expectations; growth curbs planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations and promised more curbs to its flight capacity growth to offset the decline in a closely watched revenue measure.

The Atlanta-based airline said it had earned $1.55 billion in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit grew 9 percent to $1.12 billion, or $1.47 per share. Analysts on average estimated Delta would earn $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta also said it would increase its flight capacity one percentage point less than it previously expected for the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

