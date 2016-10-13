FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Delta Air Lines Q3 profit tops estimates
October 13, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

Delta Air Lines Q3 profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and said moves to curb its growth in flight capacity will help offset the future decline of a closely watched revenue measure.

The Atlanta-based airline said its profit fell about 4 percent to $1.3 billion in the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, Delta earned $1.70 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
