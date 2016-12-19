FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Delta Air to end codeshare deal with Alaska Air
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 8 months ago

Delta Air to end codeshare deal with Alaska Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would end its codeshare agreement with Alaska Air Group Inc as the latter would focus on its merger with Virgin America Inc.

Delta said the sales of flights under DL- and AS-coded flight numbers flown on Delta and Alaska aircraft respectively would cease, effective May 1.

Customers would no longer be able to earn and redeem Delta miles or mileage plan miles on flights operated by the other carrier.

Delta and Alaska codeshare on only a small number of flights as Delta's growth in Seattle has reduced the need for codeshare flying, the company said.

Alaska Air recently closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America to become the fifth largest U.S. carrier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.