Delta Air to end codeshare deal with Alaska Air

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it would end its codeshare agreement with Alaska Air Group Inc as the latter would focus on its merger with Virgin America Inc.

Delta said the sales of flights under DL- and AS-coded flight numbers flown on Delta and Alaska aircraft respectively would cease, effective May 1.

Customers would no longer be able to earn and redeem Delta miles or mileage plan miles on flights operated by the other carrier.

Delta and Alaska codeshare on only a small number of flights as Delta's growth in Seattle has reduced the need for codeshare flying, the company said.

Alaska Air recently closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America to become the fifth largest U.S. carrier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)