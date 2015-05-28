FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines says seeks Asia alliances
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines says seeks Asia alliances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, May 28 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines is interested in forging alliances with carriers in Asia, the airline’s president said on Thursday.

Ed Bastian, speaking at a media event in France, also said he expected Italy’s Alitalia to remain part of a transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM despite growing ties with 49-percent owner Etihad.

Bastian predicted further consolidation between smaller U.S. carriers but not among the major U.S. networks.

He was speaking before taking delivery of the airline’s first new Airbus aircraft since Delta merged with Northwest in 2009, sparking a series of large-scale airline tie-ups. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.